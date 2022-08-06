En Noetinger:
Falleció: LEONARDO NAZARENO FRAGUGLIA.
Edad: 66 Años.
Deceso: 05-08-2022.
Sus restos son velados hasta las 12:00 horas del día sábado 06 del corriente.
Sus restos serán cremados.
Servicio: EMPRESA RESCALDANI NOETINGER.
