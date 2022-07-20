En Marcos Juárez:
Falleció: NORMA DE LATIMORI.
Edad: 87 Años.
Sepelio: Miércoles 20 de Julio a las 16:30 horas.
Cementerio Municipal San Roque.
Servicio: COOPERATIVA DE OBRAS Y SERVICIOS PÚBLICOS.
