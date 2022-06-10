En Marcos Juárez:
Falleció: AURELIA LUISA BAROVERO.
Edad: 98 Años.
Sepelio: Viernes 10 de Jumo a las 16:00 horas.
Cementerio Municipal San Roque.
Servicio: COOPERATIVA DE OBRAS Y SERVICIOS PÚBLICOS.
