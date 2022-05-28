En Marcos Juárez:
Falleció: MIGUEL ANGEL BUSTAMANTE.
Edad: 72 Años.
Sepelio: Viernes 27 de Mayo a las 17:00 horas.
Cementerio Municipal San Roque.
Servicio: COOPERATIVA DE OBRAS Y SERVICIOS PÚBLICOS.
En Marcos Juárez:
Falleció: MIGUEL ANGEL BUSTAMANTE.
Edad: 72 Años.
Sepelio: Viernes 27 de Mayo a las 17:00 horas.
Cementerio Municipal San Roque.
Servicio: COOPERATIVA DE OBRAS Y SERVICIOS PÚBLICOS.
© Red Panorama - Desarrollo, hospedaje y streaming Desatec Web.
© Red Panorama - Desarrollo, hospedaje y streaming Desatec Web.