En Noetinger:
Falleció: ROSA ARISTELA DIEZ VDA. DE MARTINEZ(LA NIÑA).
Edad: 85 Años.
Deceso: 20-09-2021.
Sus restos serán sepultados en el Cementerio de Noetinger a las 18:30 horas.
Servicio: EMPRESA RESCALDANI NOETINGER.
