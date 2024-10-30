En Leones:
Falleció: NORMA MARÍA PANERO VDA. DE MOREO.
Deceso: 29-10-2024.
Edad: 74 Años.
Responso el día martes 29 del corriente a las 18:00 horas en la Parroquía Nuestra Señora del Rosario.
Servicio: EMPRESA RESCALDANI LEONES.
