En Chilibroste:
Falleció: WÁLTER SANTIAGO VIGIL.
Deceso: 31-07-2024.
Edad: 48 Años.
Sus restos serán sepultados el día jueves 01 de Agosto a las 11:00 horas en el Cementerio Santa Rosa Chilibroste.
Servicio: EMPRESA RESCALDANI CHILIBROSTE.
