Liga Bellvillense: Categoría A: Fecha Siete:
Viernes 9 de Septiembre:
SARMIENTO DE LEONES VS. ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
Cuarta División: 20:00 horas.
Primera División: 22:00 horas.
Trasmitimos a partir de las 21:30 horas con Guillermo Gilli en los relatos y Víctor Hugo Alarcón en los comentarios.
Móvil: Facundo Blardone en la cancha de San Martín.
Locución: Víctor Hugo Ainardi
Operador: Diego Gilli.
Central Informativa: Marcelo Macerata.
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN
Cuarta División: 20:00 horas.
Primera División: 22:00 horas.
Sábado 10 de Septiembre:
SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER VS. SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY
Cuarta: 14:30 horas.
Primera: 16:30 horas.
Domingo 11 de Septiembre:
CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE VS. BELL DE BELL VILLE
Cuarta: 12: 30 horas.
Primera: 14:30 horas.
MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY VS. LEONES
Cuarta: 12:00 horas.
Primera: 14:00 horas.
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS VS. COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE
Cuarta: 12:30 horas.
Primera: 14:30 horas.
Libre: DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD.
Categoría B: 7 Fecha del Torneo Unico:
Viernes: 9 de Septiembre del 2022.
DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN VS. VILLA ARGENTINA
Cuarta: 20:00 horas.
Primera: 22:00 horas.
FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD VS. ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE
Cuarta: 20:00 horas.
Primera: 22:00 horas.
Sábado 10 de Septiembre:
TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN
Cuarta: 14:30 horas.
Primera: 16:30 horas.
Domingo 11 de Septiembre:
CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA VS. SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ
Cuarta: 12:30 horas.
Primera: 14:30 horas.
DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE VS. TALLERES DE BELL VILLE
Cuarta: 12:30 horas.
Primera: 14:30 horas.
RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE VS. LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA
Cuarta: 14:00 horas.
Primera: 16:00 horas.
Libre: PROGRESO DE NOETINGER.