Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Categoría B: 2 Final.
En Bell Ville: Primera División:
CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE 0 DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 0
Arbitro: Gonzalo Ludueña.
Ida: 0 a 0.
Cuarta División:
SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 1 CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE 0
Gol de Matías Martiarena.
Arbitro: Carlos Tello.
Ida: SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 1 a 0.
Campeón: SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ.
Primera División:
Tercera Final en el Club Matienzo de Monte Buey Sin Público.
CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE 4 DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 2
Arbitro: JOSÉ CASTELLI.
Los goles en el primer tiempo: 42 Laureano Monasterolo para Central-43 Facundo Suárez para Def. de Juventud de Justiniano Posse.
En el segundo tiempo: 14 Andrés Romero de penal para Central-37 Axel Stoke para Central-42 Tomás Correa para Central-43 Williams Alvarez para Def. de Juventud de J. Posse.
CAMPEÓN: CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE.