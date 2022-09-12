Fútbol: Liga Regional del Sur: 10 Fecha del Torneo Clausura.
SPORTING CLUB DE CORRAL DE BUSTOS 0 JUVENTUD UNIDA DE CAMILO ALDAO 3
DEFENSORES DE BOCA DE CAMILO ALDAO 1 CORRALENSE DE CORRAL DE BUSTOS 1
RÍVER PLATE DE INRIVILLE 2 UNIÓN SOCIAL DE CRUZ ALTA 3
MITRE DE GENERAL BALDISSERA 3 SAN CARLOS DE LOS SURGENTES 3
NEWBERY-EVERTON DE CRUZ ALTA 2 SPORTIVO ISLA VERDE 2
Libre: ATLÉTICO GUATIMOZÍN.
Partido Pendiente:
RÍVER PLATE DE INRIVILLE 1 MITRE DE GENERAL BALDISSERA 0
Posiciones:
SPORTIVO ISLA VERDE 18 puntos
SAN CARLOS DE LOS SURGENTES 17 puntos
JUVENTUD UNIDA DE CAMILO ALDAO 17 puntos
NEWBERY-EVERTON DE CRUZ ALTA 16 puntos
UNIÓN SOCIAL DE CRUZ ALTA 15 puntos
CORRALENSE DE CORRAL DE BUSTOS 13 puntos
RÍVER PLATE DE INRIVILLE 12 puntos
SPORTING CLUB DE CORRAL DE BUSTOS 10 puntos
MITRE DE GENERAL BALDISSERA 10 puntos
DEFENSORES DE BOCA DE CAMILO ALDAO 7 puntos
ATLÉTICO GUATIMOZÍN 1 punto.