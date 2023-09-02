Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: 4 Fecha del Torneo Clausura.
Categoría A:
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY VS. COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE
SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER VS. BELL DE BELL VILLE
SARMIENTO DE LEONES VS. ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS VS. LE3ONES
CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE VS. DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY
Trasmitimos desde las 15:15 horas con los relatos de Guillermo Gilli, comentarios Víctor Hugo Alarcón, Móvil: Facundo Blardone Locucuón Comercial Víctor Hugo Ainardi Operador Diego Gilli Central Informativa Marcelo Macerata.
Libre: ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ.
Categoría B: 4 Fecha del Torneo Clausura.
DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN VS. LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA
FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD VS. SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ
TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. TALLERES DE BELL VILLE
RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE VS. VILLA ARGENTINA DE MAERCOS JUÁREZ
CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA VS. PROGRESO DE NOEITINGER
DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE VS. UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN
Libre: HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN.