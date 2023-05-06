Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: 11 Fecha del Torneo Apertura:
Categoría A:
LEONES VS. BELL DE BELL VILLE
DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD VS. COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE
MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY VS. ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
Cuarta: 12:00 horas Primera: 14:00 horas.
Trasmitimos por la Red Panorama 101.3 desde las 13:30 horas con los relatos de Guillermo Gilli, comentarios de Víctor Hugo Alarcón, Móvil Facundo Blardone, Operador Diego Gilli Central Informativa Marcelo Macerata.
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY
Cuarta: 12:00 horas Primera: 14:00 horas.
CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE VS. SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS VS. SARMIENTO DE LEONES
Libre: ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE.
Categoría B: 11 Fecha del Torneo Apertura.
VILLA ARGENTINA DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ
Cuarta División: 14.00 horas Primera: 16:00 horas.
PROGRESO DE NOETINGER VS. LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA
UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN VS. HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN
DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE VS. DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN
CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA VS. FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD
RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE VS. TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
12:00 horas: Cuarta División 14:00 horas: Primera; 16:00 horas.
Libre: TALLERES DE BELL VILLE.