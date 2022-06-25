Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Categoría B: Primera Final.-
Primera División:
CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA VS. CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE
Cuarta División:
SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ VS. RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE
