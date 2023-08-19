Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense:
Categoría A: 2 Fecha del Torneo Clausura.
Domingo 20 de Agosto: 14:00 horas Cuarta División 16:00 horas Primera División.
ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. BELL DE BELL VILLE
Trasmitimos desde las 15:15 por la Red Panorama con los relatos de Guillermo Gilli comentarios de Víctor Alarcón Móvil: Facundo Blardone Locución Comercial: Víctor Hugo Ainardi Operador: Diego Gilli y Central Informativa: Marcelo Macerata.
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY 2 ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE 1
SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER VS. LEONES
SARMIENTO DE LEONES VS. DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS VS. MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY
CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE VS. SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ Lunes 21 de Agosto a las 14:00 horas Cuarta División y Primera División: 16:00 horas.
Libre. COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE.
Categoría B: 2 Fecha del Torneo Clausura.
HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN VS. SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ
DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN VS. TALLERES DE BELL VILLE
FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD VS. VILLA ARGENTINA
TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. PROGRESO DE NOETINGER
RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE VS. UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN
CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA VS. DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE
Libre: LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA.