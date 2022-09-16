Fútbol Femenino del Club San Martín:
¡ Las Pibas juegan en casa !.
Ya dio inicio el torneo de la Liga Bellvillense de Fútbol, las dirigidas por Lauro Rosso comenzaron el 1 er Partido con una gran vicroria y el próximo viernes buscarán ganar nuevamente en casa.
La 2 da fecha del Fútbol Femenino se juega en el Complejo Rodolfo Depetris el próximo viernes 16 con 3 partidazos.
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. SARMIENTO DE LEONES
19:45 horas.
PROGRESO DE NOETINGER VS. DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN
21:15 horas.
LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA VS. SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER
22:30 horas.
¡ Vamos todos a alentar a las Pibas !.