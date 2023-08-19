Básquet de Argentino:
Anoche por la 2 fecha del Torneo Pre Federal de Primera División, Argentino de Marcos Juárez en el gimnasio Aroón Gerchunoff venció por 67 a 49 al Bell de Bell Ville.
Por Argentino jugaron: Rodrigo López 2, Enzo Sarasola 2, Emiliano Carpinetti 5, Joaquín Solsona 3, Manuel Garis 2, Lucas Theiler -, Andrés Renzi 22, Ignacio González 5, Abel Trejo -, Eric Freemán 26, Máximo Petrich – y Sebastián Priotti -.-
D. T: Claudio Sposetti.
A. T: Miguel Forchino.
P. F.: Facundo Cuevas.
Por el Bell de Bell Ville: Octavio Cancelarich 1, Julián Beso -, Abel Musri 14, Joaquín Scolaro 5, Nicolás García 8, Jeremías Barrionuevo 13, Gastón Arango -, Ivo Matulich -, Elías Iñiguez 8, Felipe Aogeda -, Camilo Villalba -, y Augusto Storani -.
D. T: Fernando Aguilar.
1 Cuarto: 14-8 2 Cuarto: 33-22(19-14) 3 Cuarto: 58-31(25-9) y 4 Cuarto: 67-49(9-18):
Los arbitros fueron: Gabriel Tarifeño-Matías Diez.
Comisionado Técnico: César Livadiotis.