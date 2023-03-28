Básquet de Argentino:
Cierre de semana a pleno Básquetbol.
Por la 2 fecha de la Asociación Villamariense Argentino de Marcos Juárez jugó ante Argentino Sport de Pozo del Molle.
Comenzamos la tira con nuestros Mini, U-13, U-17 y U-19.
Los resultados fueron los siguientes:
U-13: ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 61 ARGENTINO SPORT DE POZO DEL MOLLE 49
U-17: ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 85 ARGENTINO SPORT DE POZO DEL MOLLE 41
U-19: ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 96 ARGENTINO SPORT DE POZO DEL MOLLE 27.
Por la Asociación Sudeste en divisiones inferiores jugó ante el Bell de Bell Ville.
U-13: ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 63 BELL DE BELL VILLE 33
U-15: ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 51 BELL DE BELL VILLE 60
U-17: ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 76 BELL DE BELL VILLE 52.