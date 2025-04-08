Rugby del Club Atlético Municipal:
Resultados de la 3 Fecha:
ROLDÁN RUGBY CLUB 34 CAM NEGRO 11
C. A. CARCARAÑA 24 CAM BLANCO 45
Próxima Fecha: 13/04/ 2025 a las 15:00 horas
CAM NEGRO vs. ALMAFUERTE LAS ROSAS
CAM BLANCO vs. ROLDÁN RUGBY CLUB
