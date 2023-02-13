Se jugó la 4 fecha del Torneo Provincial de Clubes en la Zona Seis:
LAMBERT DE MONTE MAÍZ 1 CORRALENSE DE CORRAL DE BUSTOS 0 con gol de Alaniz.
MITRE DE GENERAL BALDISSERA 1 CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA 1
Patricio Llanes para Mitre-José María Quintero para Roca.
Posiciones: LAMBERT DE MONTE MAIZ 8 Ptos, CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA 5 Ptos, CORRALENSE DE CORRAL DE BUSTOS 5 Ptos, MITRE DE GENERAL BALDISSERA 2 Ptos.
La Zona Cinco se juega el miércoles:
ARGENTINO DE VILLA MARÍA VS. ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE
ALUMNI DE VILLA MARÍA VS. TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS