En Noetinger:
Falleció: OSVALDO OMAR AIMAR.
Edad: 70 Años.
Deceso: 27-01-2022.
El velatorio se realizará hasta las 18:00 horas del día jueves 27 de Enero del 2022.
Sus restos serán cremados.
Servicio: EMPRESA RESCALDANI NOETINGER.
