En Noetinger:
Falleció: FEDERICO ALFREDO CORREA(CHICHE).
Edad: 74 Años.
Deceso: 18-08-2021.
Sus restos serán sepultados en el Cementerio a las 17:00 horas en la localidad de Noetinger.
Servicio: EMPRESA RESCALDANI NOETINGER.
En Noetinger:
Falleció: FEDERICO ALFREDO CORREA(CHICHE).
Edad: 74 Años.
Deceso: 18-08-2021.
Sus restos serán sepultados en el Cementerio a las 17:00 horas en la localidad de Noetinger.
Servicio: EMPRESA RESCALDANI NOETINGER.
© Red Panorama - Desarrollo, hospedaje y streaming Desatec Web.
© Red Panorama - Desarrollo, hospedaje y streaming Desatec Web.