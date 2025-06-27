Necrológicas:
En Noetinger:
Falleció: EDUARDO ANGEL SALVATICO.
Edad: 70 Años.
Velatorio: 27 de Junio hasta las 16:00 horas.
Luego sus restos serán cremados.
Servicio: EMPRESA RESCALDANI NOETINGER.
