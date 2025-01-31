Necrológicas:
En Noetinger:
Falleció: CARLOS A. SOLTIS.
Deceso: 30-01-2025.
Edad: 75 Años.
El velatorio se realizará hasta las 19:00 horas. Luego sus restos serán cremados.
Servicio: EMPRESA RESCALDANI NOETINGER.
