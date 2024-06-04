En Noetinger:
Falleció: ROBERTO JUAN GATTINO(BETO).
Edad: 76 Años.
Deceso: 04-06-2024.
Sepelio: 05-06-2024 a las 09:00 horas.
Sus restos serán cremados.
Servicio: EMPRESA RESCALDANI NOETINGER.
