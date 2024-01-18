En Noetinger:
Falleció: GLADYS ESTHER ROJAS.
Edad: 68 Años.
Deceso: 17-01-2024.
El velatorio se realiza hasta las 20:00 horas del día miércoles 17 del corriente.
Sus restos serán cremados.
Servicio: EMPRESA RESCALDANI NOETINGER.
