En Marcos Juárez:
Falleció: ELVIRA INES LAMBERTUCCI.
Edad: 88 Años.
Sepelio: Jueves 7 de Diciembre a las 11:30 horas en Cementerio Municipal San Roque.
Servicio: COOPERATIVA DE OBRAS Y SERVICIOS PÚBLICOS.
