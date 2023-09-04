En Noetinger:
Falleció: ROBERTO LORENZO DESTEFANIS(TACHO):
Edad: 85 AÑOS.
Deceso: 02-09-2023.
Sepelio: 02 de Septiembre a las 18:30 horas Cementerio Local Noetinger.
Servicio: EMPRESA RESCALDANI NOETINGER.
