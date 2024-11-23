Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Semifinales Partidos de Ida. Torneo Clausura
Categoría A:
ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE vs. MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY
DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD vs. SARMIENTO DE LEONES
Miércoles a las 22:00 horas.
Cuarta División:
COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE vs. MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY
DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD vs. BELL DE BELL VILLE
Categoría B: Semifinales Partidos de Ida.
Primera División:
VILLA ARGENTINA DE MARCOS JUÁREZ vs. PROGRESO DE NOETINGER
Este domingo trasmitimos por la Red Panorama 101,3 desde las 16:15 horas con los relatos de Guillermo Gilli, comentarios Víctor Hugo Alarcón, Móvil Facundo Blardone Locución Comercial Víctor Hugo Ainardi Operador Diego Gilli Central Informativa Marcelo Macerata.
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS vs. UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN
Cuarta División:
VILLA ARGENTINA DE MARCOS JUÁREZ vs. PROGRESO DE NOETINGER
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ vs. UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN