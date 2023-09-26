Se jugó la 4 fecha del Fútbol Seniors Torneo Clausura de la Liga Bellvillense.
En la Zona Uno en el Complejo Rodolfo Depetris:
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 0
ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 2
Goles de Mariano Apriletti y Luciano Poloni para Argentino.
Expulsados: Darío Paoloni de Argentino-Facundo Mansilla de San Martín.
Arbitro: Emiliano Peralta.
FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD 0
VILLA ARGENTINA DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 0
Arbitro: Mauro Mansilla.
LEONES 3
CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA 2
Goles de Diego Lozano(2) y Franco Rodríguez para el triguero-Maximiliano Miotti y Alexis Alfonso para Roca.
Expulsados: Pablo Giuliano y Fabio Montiel de Roca-Emiliano Márquez de Leones.
Arbitro: Horacio Fernández.
En la Zona Dos:
DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN 1 UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN 1
Arbitro: Lucas Calabuchi.
Arnaldo Becerra para Defensores-Marcelo González para Unión.
SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER 1 PROGRESO DE NOETINGER 1
Arbitro: Darío Españon.
Wálter González para San Carlos-Ezequiel Casco para Progreso.
LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA 1 HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN 1
César Basualdo para Luro-Gabriel Griffone para Huracán.
Arbitro: Lucas Quiroga.
En la Zona Tres:
RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE 2 SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 2
Sergio Perez y Lucas Nuñez para Ríver-Mario Vicco y Wálter Herrera para S. Unión de Ordoñez.
Expulsado: Manuel Juárez de Ríver.
Arbitro: Omar Españon.
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS 1 SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY 1
Félix Arias para Talleres de Ballesteros-Mauro Pallero para San Martín de Monte Buey.
Arbitro: Diego Riva.
COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 2 MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY 2
Luciano Fantino y Renzo De Cesare para Complejo-Leonardo Díaz y Gonzalo Lasagna para el tricolor.
Expulsado: Francisco Carena de Complejo.
Arbitro: Diego Gastaldi.
La tabla de posiciones es la siguiente:
Zona Uno: ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 10, LEONES 8, VILLA ARGENTINA 8, SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 6, FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD 1 y CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA 0 Punto.
Zona Dos: LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA 8, PROGRESO DE NOETINGER 6, DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN 5, HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN 4, UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN 4, SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER 2.
Zona Tres: SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY 10, SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 5, TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS 5, COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 4, RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE 3 y MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY 3.