Se jugó la 9 Fecha de la Liga Bellvillense de Fútbol Senior de la Zona Uno.
VILLA ARGENTINA DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 0 ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 3
Arbitro: Gustavo Maturano.
Los goles fueron convertidos por Carlos Farías(2) y Darío Paoloni para Argentino.
CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA 1 LEONES 0
Arbitro: Nicolás Quevedo.
El gol de Diego Collosi para C. D. Roca.
FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD 1 SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 2
Mariano Valdez y Diego Martini para San Martín-Maximiliano Barchiesi para Firpo de San Marcos Sud.
En la Zona Dos por la 7 Fecha:
HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN 4 DFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN 0
Arbitro: Lucas Quiroga.
Maximiliano Bazán(2), Jorge Ertivo y Leonardo Ríos para Huracán.
SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER 2 UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN 0
Arbitro: Lucas Quiroga.
Nahuel Aguilar y Wálter Villagra convertidos los goles para San Carlos de Noetinger.
PROGRESO DE NOETINGER 1 LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA 2
Arbitro: Mauro Mansilla.
Mariano Villalba y Gabriel Bré convertieron para Luro-Facundo Garay para Progreso.
En la Zona Tres por la 9 Fecha:
COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 0 SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY 2
Arbitro: Darío Españon.
Los goles fueron convertidos por: Ariel Moyano y Sebastián Rolando para San Martín de Monte Buey.
MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY 3 SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 0
Arbitro: Héctor Ponce.
Los goles tricolores fueron convertidos por: Diego Agúero, Enzo Zarate y Mariano Cacciamani.
Libre: RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE.
La tabla de posiciones es la siguiente:
Zona Uno: ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ Y LEONES 17 Puntos, VILLA ARGENTINA DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 14, SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 13, CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA 11 y FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD 4 Puntos.
Zona Dos: PROGRESO DE NOETINGER 18 Puntos, DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN 18, HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN 16, LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA 13, SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER 8 UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN 4.
Zona Tres: RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE 15 Puntos, SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY 14, COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 12, MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY 8 y SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 3 Puntos.