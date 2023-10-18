Se juega esta noche la 7 Fecha del Torneo Clausura el Fútbol Senior de la Liga Bellvillense en el Club Argentino.
A las 19:45 horas: ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. LEONES
A las 21:15 horas: SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD
A las 22:45 horas: VILLA ARGENTINA VS. CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA
En la zona Dos jugaron:
HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN 0 DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN 2
Arbitro: Darío Españon.
Goles de Arnaldo Becerra y Franco Enria.
PROGRESO DE NOETINGER 1 LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA 1
Arbitro: Omar Españon.
Juan Quinteros para Progreso-Mariano Villalba para Luro.
SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER 1 UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN 0
Arbitro: Omar Españon.
Gol de Wálter Villagra para San Carlos.
La tabla de posiciones es la siguiente:
LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA 15, DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN 14, PROGRESO DE NOETINGER 10, HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN 5, SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER 5 y UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN 5.