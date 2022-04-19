Se jugó la sexta fecha del Fútbol Senior de la Liga Bellvillense.
En Noetinger jugaron el clásico:
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 1 ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 1
Lucas Mattio para San Martín-Víctor Gongora para Argentino.
Arbitro: Nicolás Quevedo.
SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER 0 PROGRESO DE NOETINGER 1
Gol de José María Gulino para Progreso.
Arbitro: Angel Fernández.
En Leones:
LEONES 7 TIRO FEDERAL con goles de Diego Lozano(2), Martín Luque, Juan Carlos Andrada, Rodrigo Mondello, Damián Rinaudo y José M. Buján.
Arbitro: Darío Españon.
Expulsado: Juan José Peralta deTiro Federal.
CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA 0 VILLA ARGENTINA 3 con goles de Mauro Carestía(2) y Cristián Robles.
Arbitro: Silvio Bracamonte.
Expulsado: Franco Frontera del Centro Deportivo Roca.
En cancha de Complejo Deportivo de Justiniano Posse:
SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 0 MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY 2 goles de Mariano Flores y Leandro Dezotti.
Arbitro:; Gustavo Maturano.
Expulsado: Román Giordano de Matienzo.
LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA 1 COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 0 con gol de Mauricio Herrera.
Arbitro: Diego Gastaldi.
HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN 1 SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY 4
Arbitro: Claudio Quiroga.
Los goles de San Martín de Monte Buey fueron convertidos por Gustavo Foglia, Jorge D»agostini(2) y Manuel Concari-Gabriel Griffone para Huracán.
La tabla de posiciones:
Zona Uno:
PROGRESO DE NOETINGER 12
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 11
VILLA ARGENTINA 10
CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA 10
LEONES 8
ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 5
TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 5
SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER 3
En la Zona Dos:
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY 10
LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA 10
COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 8
SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 7
HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN 7
MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY 4
FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD 3