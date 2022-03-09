Anoche se jugaron los partidos de Cuartos de Final del Torneo Senior Interligas en el Club Argentino.
En el primer turno: ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 2 MITRE DE GENERAL BALDISSERA 3
Arbitro: Daniel Peninger. Líneas: Sergio Godino y Mauro Neira.
Goles: En el primer tiempo: Román Forconi para Mitre de General Baldissera.
En el segundo tiempo: 6 Diego Fernández para Mitre de General Baldissera
16 Wálter Espinosa para Argentino de penal.
30 Ezequiel Nievas para Mitre.
40 Luciano Poloni de penal para Argentino.
Fueron expulsados: 22 Diego Fernández de Mitre-Darío Said de Argentino-33 Román Forconi del banco de suplente de Mitre.
COMPLEJO SAN SIRO 4 F 9 SPORT 0
Arbitro: Sergio Godino.
Líneas: Mauro Neira-Daniel Peninger.
Goles: En el primer tiempo: 26 Martín Sciutto para San Siro.
En el segundo tiempo: 10 Sebastián Ceballos para San Siro.
30 Santiago Gómez para San Siro.
36 Sebastián Perassi para San Siro.
Fueron expulsados: Segundo Tiempo: 13 Javier López de F 9 Sport.
25 Mariano Gasparini de San Siro.
Hoy jugarán:
20:45 horas: SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA
22: 30 horas: NEWBERY-EVERTON DE CRUZ ALTA VS. DEFENSORES DE ARMSTRONG
Una de las semifinales será MITRE DE GENERAL BALDISSERA VS. SAN SIRO
La otra llave de semifinales será entre el ganador de SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ-CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA contra el ganador de la llave NEWBERY-EVERTON DE CRUZ ALTA-DEFENSORES DE ARMSTRONG.