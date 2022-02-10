Anoche se jugó la 4 jornada del Torneo de Fútbol Senior Interligas en la cancha del Club Argentino de Marcos Juárez.
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 0 F 9 SPORT 0 con arbitraje de Sergio Godino secundado por Daniel Peninger y Ariel Parraga.
Fue expulsado: Teve de San Martín a los 17 minutos del Segundo Tiempo.
NEWBERY-EVERTON DE CRUZ ALTA 1 VILLA ARGENTINA 0
Arbitro: Ariel Parraga Líneas: Sergio Godino y Daniel Peninger.
El gol en el segundo tiempo: 30 Ezequiel Morresi de penal para Newbery-Everton de Cruz Alta.
Fue expulsado a los 19 minutos del segundo tiempo: Roberto Montero de la Villa Argentina.
El martes se jugará la próxima fecha:
A las 20:45 horas: LEONES VS. DEFENSORES DE ARMSTRONG
A las 22:30 horas COMPLEJO SAN SIRO VS. CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA
El miércoles con estos partidos:
20:45 horas: MITRE DE GENERAL BALDISSERA VS. VILLA ARGENTINA
22:30 horas: F 9 SPORT VS. NEWBERY-EVERTON DE CRUZ ALTA.