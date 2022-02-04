Se jugó la 2 fecha del Torneo Interligas Senior de Fútbol en la cancha del Club Argentino de Marcos Juárez.
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 2 VILLA ARGENTINA 2
Arbitro: Ariel Parraga. Líneas: Sergio Godino y Daniel Peninger.
Los goles fueron convertidos a los 40 minutos del primer tiempo David Finelli para San Martín.
En el segundo tiempo: 8 Marcos Peralta de penal para Villa Argentina.
15 David Finelli para San Martín
39 Claudio Ceballos para Villa Argentina.
NEWBERY-EVERTON DE CRUZ ALTA 2 MITRE DE GENERAL BALDISSERA 1
Arbitro: Sergio Godino. Líneas: Ariel Parraga y Daniel Peninger.
Los goles llegaron en el segundo tiempo: 2 Pablo Simeone para Newbery-Everton-12 Hugo Florentin para Mitre-26 Diego Capponi para Newbery-Everton de Cruz Alta.
La próximas fechas:
Martes 8 de Febrero:
20:45 horas: ARGENTINO VS. SAN SIRO
22:30 horas: DEFENSORES DE ARMSTRONG VS. CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA
Miércoles 9 de Febrero::
20:45 horasF 9 SPORT VS. SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
22:30 horas: NEWBERY-EVERTON DE CRUZ ALTA VS. VILLA ARGENTINA