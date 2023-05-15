Se jugó la 8 fecha de la Liga Bellvillense de Fútbol en la Zona Uno.
En la cancha del Complejo Rodolfo Depetris:;
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 3 CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA 1
Arbitro: Lucas Calabuchi.
Los goles del gaucho fueron convertidos por Wálter Gorosito, David Finelli y Alejandro Lingua-Roberto Artaza para Roca.
VILLA ARGENTINA 2 FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD 0
Con dos goles de Hernán Fink para la Villa
Arbitro: Gustavo Maturano.
ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 0 LEONES 1
Arbitro: Lucas Quiroga.
Franco Rodríguez para el triguero.
Expulsado: Claudio Bracamonte de Leones.
En la Zona Dos:
PROGRESO DE NOETINGER 2 SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER 1
Arbitro: Diego Gastaldi.
Emiliano Pereyra y Miguel Garetto para Progreso-Pablo Cezar para San Carlos de Noetinger.
Expulsado: Juan Quinteros de Progreso.
HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN 3 LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA 2
Arbitro: Darío Españon.
Martín Zan, Leonardo Torres y Jonathan Pirchio para Huracán-Gerardo Rodare y Gabriel Bré para Luro.
UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN 1 DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN 2
Arbitro: Emanuel Arguello.
Ramón del Pilar Fernández(2) para Defensores-Marcelo González para Unión.
En la Zona Tres:
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY 0 RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE 1
Arbitro: Gerardo Ramírez.
El gol de Ríver fue de Cristián Ullua.
MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY 2 COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 0
Arbitro: Claudio Quiroga.
Enzo Zarate y Gonzalo Lasagna para los tricolores de Monte Buey.
Libre: SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑ.EZ.
La tabla de posiciones es la siguiente:
Zona Uno: LEONES 14 X, ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 14, VILLA ARGENTINA 14, SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 10 X, CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA 8 y FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD 4.
Zona Dos: PROGRESO DE NOETINGER 18, DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN 18,. HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN 13, LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA 10, SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER 5, y UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN 4.
Zona Tres: RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE 12, COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 12, SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY 10, MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY 4 y SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 3.