Hoy miércoles y mañana jueves se jugarán las dos primeras fechas del Torneo Senior Interligas en el Club Argentino.
Entrada libre y gratuita.
Servicio de buffet.
Diez equipos formarán parte del torneo.
En la Zona Uno: SAN SIRO, LEONES, ARGENTINO, DEFENSORES DE ARMSTRONG y CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA.
En la Zona Dos: F 9 SPORTS, MITRE DE GENERAL BALDISSERA, SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ, VILLA ARGENTINA y NEWBERY-EVERTON DE CRUZ ALTA.
Hoy miércoles:
20:45 horas: LEONES VS. CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA
22:30 horas: ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. DEFENSORES DE ARMSTRONG
El jueves:
20:45 horas: SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. VILLA ARGENTINA
22:30 horas: NEWBERY-EVERTON DE CRUZ ALTA VS. MITRE DE GENERAL BALDISSERA
Arbitraje de Sergio Godino.
Fútbol Senior del Club Argentino y GIPOC Grupo Independiente para obras en el Club.