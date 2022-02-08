Hoy habrá actividad del Torneo de Fútbol Senior Interligas en el Club Argentino.
Entrada libre y gratuita.
Habrá servicio de buffet.
A las 20:45 hora: CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA vs. DEFENSORES DE ARMSTRONG
A las 22:30 horas: ARGENTINO VS. SAN SIRO
