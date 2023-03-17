Este sábado comienza el Torneo de Fútbol Senior de la Liga Bellvillense.
En la cancha de Argentino de Marcos Juárez:
16:30 horas: ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD
17:45 horas: VILLA ARGENTINA VS. CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA
19:00 horas: SAN MARTÍN VS. LEONES
Servicio de Buffet.
En la cancha de Defensores de San Antonio de Litín:
16:30 horas: DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN VS. SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER
17:45 horas: LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA VS. UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN
19:00 horas: PROGRESO DE NOETINGER VS. HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN
En la cancha de San Martín de Monte Buey:
17:00 horas: COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE VS. RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE
18:30 horas: SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY VS. SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ