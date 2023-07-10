Fútbol: Liga Regional del Sur: Semifinales Partidos de Vuelta.
Primera División:
CORRALENSE DE CORRAL DE BUSTOS 0 SAN CARLOS DE LOS SURGENTES 0
Penales: Corralense 3 a 2.
JUVENTUD UNIDA DE CAMILO ALDAO 1 MITRE DE GENERAL BALDISSERA 2
La final de primera será Corralense de Corral de Bustos vs. Mitre de General Baldissera.
Reserva:
SPORTING CLUB DE CORRAL DE BUSTOS 1 SAN CARLOS DE LOS SURGENTES 1
Penales: San Carlos de Los Surgentes 3 a 1.
JUVENTUD UNIDA DE CAMILO ALDAO 2 UNIÓN SOCIAL DE CRUZ ALTA 1
La final de reserva será San Carlos de Los Surgentes vs. Juventud Unida de Camilo Aldao.