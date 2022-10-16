Fútbol: Liga Regional del Sur: Semifinal de Ida.
SAN CARLOS DE LOS SURGENTES 1 NEWBERY-EVERTON DE CRUZ ALTA 0
CORRALENSE DE CORRAL DE BUSTOS 1 JUVENTUD UNIDA DE CAMILO ALDAO 1
La revancha el domingo. Si vuelven a empatar se define por penales.
