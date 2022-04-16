Fútbol: Liga Regional del Sur:
Partidos pendientes por la lluvia del domingo 10 de Abril
7 Fecha:
SPORTING CLUB DE CORRAL DE BUSTOS 1 SAN CARLOS DE LOS SURGENTES 2 Miércoles 13 de Abril.
Los goles de San Carlos de Los Surgentes: Isaias y Figueroa. Bassa para Sporting.
Arbitro: Gabriel Herrera.
Reserva: SPORTING DE CORRAL DE BUSTOS 2 a 1.
SPORTIVO ISLA VERDE 4 JUVENTUD UNIDA DE CAMILO ALDAO 1 Jueves 14 de Abril.
Reserva:
Sportivo I. Verde 2 Juventud Unida de Camilo Aldao 3
5 Fecha: Pendiente por la participación de NEWBERY-EVERTON DE CRUZ ALTA.
NEWBERY-EVERTON DE CRUZ ALTA 1 MITRE DE GENERAL BALDISSERA 1 Miércoles 13 de Abril.
Arbitro: Ezequiel Billone.
Reserva: 1 a 1.
`SAN CARLOS DE LOS SURGENTES VS. NEWBERY-EVERTON DE CRUZ ALTA Domingo 17 de Abril.
Posiciones:
SPORTIVO ISLA VERDE 14
CORRALENSE DE CORRAL DE BUSTOS 12
DEFENSORES DE BOCA DE CAMILO ALDAO 10
UNIÓN SOCIAL DE CRUZ ALTA 10
SPORTING CLUB DE CORRAL DE BUSTOS 10
SAN CARLOS DE LOS SURGENTES 9
NEWBERY-EVERTON DE CRUZ ALTA 8
JUVENTUD UNIDA DE CAMILO ALDAO 7
MITRE DE GENERAL BALDISSERA 7
RÍVER PLATE DE INRIVILLE 4
ATLÉTICO GUATIMOZÍN 3