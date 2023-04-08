Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: 7 Fecha.
Adelantos:
Categoría A:
MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY 2 LEONES 1
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 1 ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE 1
SARMIENTO DE LEONES VS. ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
Este domingo trasmitimos por la Red Panorama 101,3 desde las 17:00 horas del domingo con los relatos de Guillermo Gilli, comentarios Víctor Hugo Alarcón Móvil Facundo Blardone Operador Diego Gilli Central Informativa Marcelo Macerata
CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE VS. BELL DE BELL VILLE
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS VS. COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE
SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER VS. SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY
Libre: DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD.
Categoría B:
TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 3 HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN 2
UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN 5 VILLA ARGENTINA 2
DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE VS. TALLERES DE BELL VILLE
CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA VS. SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ
RIVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE VS. LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA
FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD VS. DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN
Libre: PROGRESO DE NOETINGER.