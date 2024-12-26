Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense.
Primera División:
Categoría B:
Domingo 29 de Diciembre.
Hora: 17:30 horas.
Cancha del Bell de Bell Ville.
DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN vs. PROGRESO DE NOETINGER.
El ganador asciende a la Categoría A.
