Hoy miércoles 13 de Abril se juegan los partidos suspendidos por lluvia el domingo 10 de Abril de la Liga Bellvillense de Fútbol.
Anoche en Monte Buey:
MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY 2 SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 1
Se completaron los 65 minutos faltantes.
Los goles en el segundo tiempo de 32 minutos.
4 minutos Joaquín Amigone para Matienzo.
10 minutos Román Strada para Matienzo.
32 minutos Brain Lugo de penal para San Martín.
Expulsado: Kevín Gómez de Matienzo.
Hoy: Miércoles 13 de Abril:
En el Club Argentino:
A las 21:30 horas: TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD
Se completan los 20 minutos faltantes.
A las 22:00 horas: ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER
Se completan los 35 minutos faltantes.
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS VS. BELL DE BELL VILLE
Cuarta División: 20:00 horas.
Primera División: 22:00 horas.
Pendiente de Cuarta División: Hoy 21:00 horas.
COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE VS. SARMIENTO DE LEONES
Posiciones:
MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY 16
SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER 15
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 14
LEONES 13
DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD 13
BELL DE BELL VILLE 12
SARMIENTO DE LEONES 11
COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 11
ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 9
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY 8
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS 4
UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN 4
Adelanto de la 9 fecha:
Viernes 15 de Abril:
TIRO FEDERAL VS. VILLA ARGENTINA
Cuarta División: 14 y 30 horas.
Primera División: 16 y 30 horas.