Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense
Categoría A:
7 Fecha del Torneo Apertura.
DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD 2 COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 0
ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE 2 BELL DE BELL VILLE 1
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY 1 MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY 0
LEONES 1 SARMIENTO DE LEONES 1
SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER 2 PROGRESO DE NOETINGER 0
ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 1 LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA 1
Goles En el Primer Tiempo: 33 Ezequiel López para Argentino-40 Ivo Peralta para Luro.
Incidencias: En el segundo tiempo 3 minutos Leandro Juárez de Luro le atajó un penal a Damián Canuto.
Trasmitimos por la Red Panorama 101.3 desde las 15:15 horas con los relatos de Guillermo Gilli, comentarios de Víctor Hugo Alarcón, Móvil Facundo Blardone Locución Comercial Víctor Hugo Ainardi, Operador Diego Gill Central Informativa Marcelo Macerata
Categoría B:
Zona Uno: 8 Fecha del Torneo Apertura
RIVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE 2 SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 1
DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 1 CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE 1
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS 3 HURACÁN DE MORRISON 0
Libre: UNIÓN DE MORRISON.
Zona Dos: 8 Fecha del Apertura
DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN 3 TALLERES DE BELL VILLE 0
CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA 3 VILLA ARGENTINA DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 4
Goles de Gastón Rodríguez y Alejo Tanchi(2) para Roca-Jonathan Rodríguez(3) y Juan Cruz Piedra para la Villa Argentina.
TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 1 FIRPO DE SAN MARCO SUD 1
Goles de Mauro Conde para Tiro Federal-Gonzalo Medina para Firpo.
Libre: SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ.
La tabla de posiciones es la siguiente:
Categoría A:
ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE 13 Puntos, DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD 13, SARMIENTO DE LEONES 12, SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY 11, SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER 10, PROGRESO DE NOETINGER 9, LEONES 9, COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 8, LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA 6, BELL DE BELL VILLE 4 y ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 4 Puntos.
Categoría B:
Zona Uno: RIVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE 16 Puntos, TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS 15, CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE 12, UNIÓN DE MORRISON 11, SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ 6, DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE 5, HURACÁN DE MORRISON 1
Zona Dos: DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN 16 Puntos, SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 13, TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 11, FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD 11, VILLA ARGENTINA DE MARCOS JUÁREZ 7, CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA 6, TALLERES DE BELL VILLE 3.