Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: 10 Fecha del Torneo Clausura.
Categoría A: Hoy 20:00 horas Cuarta y 22:00 horas Primera.
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS VS. SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER
CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE VS. SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
Trasmitimos por la Red Panorama 101,3 desde las 21:00 horas con los relatos de Guillermo Gilli comentarios de Víctor Alarcón Móvil Facundo Blardone Locución Víctor Hugo Ainardi Operador Miguel Peralta Central informativa Marcelo Macerata
MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY VS. COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE
DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD VS. BELL DE BELL VILLE
LEONES VS. ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE
Libre: SARMIENTO DE LEONES.
Categoría B:
CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA VS. DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN
DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE VS. HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN
UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN VS. LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA
PROGRESO DE NOETINGER VS. SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ
VILLA ARGENTINA DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. TALLERES DE BELL VILLE
RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE VS. FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD
Libre: TIRO FEDERAL DE MARCOS JUÁREZ.