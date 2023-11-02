La última fecha 13 de la etapa clasificatoria de la Categoría A de la Liga Bellvillense de Fútbol fue suspendida el miércoles y el jueves por las condiciones climáticas.
Se reubica para el viernes 03 de Noviembre.
20:00 horas Cuarta División.
22:00 horas: Primera División.
ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. LEONES
SARMIENTO DE LEONES VS. SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE VS. ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE
TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS VS. CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE
SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER VS. MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY VS. DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD
Libre: BELL DE BELL VILLE.