Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense: Categoría A: 12 Fecha del Torneo Unico.
SARMIENTO DE LEONES VS. CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE
SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER VS. SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY VS. MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY
ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD
Trasmitimos por la Red Panorama 101,3 desde las 21 y 30 horas con los relatos de Guillermo Gilli, comentarios de Víctor Hugo Alarcón Móvil: Facundo Blardone. Central Informativa: Marcelo Macerata.
COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE VS. LEONES
BELL DE BELL VILLE VS. UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN
Libre: TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS.