Fútbol: Liga Bellvillense:
2 Fecha de la Categoría A:
LURO Y 30 DE JUNIO DE CINTRA VS. BELL DE BELL VILLE
ARGENTINO DE BELL VILLE VS. SAN MARTÍN DE MONTE BUEY
DEFENSORES DE SAN MARCOS SUD VS. CENTRAL DE BELL VILLE
SARMIENTO DE LEONES VS. LEONES
COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE JUSTINIANO POSSE VS. ARGENTINO DE MARCOS JUÁREZ
MATIENZO DE MONTE BUEY VS. SAN CARLOS DE NOETINGER Miércoles por la noche 20:00 horas: Cuarta División 22:00 horas Primera División
Categoría B: 3 Fecha del Torneo Apertura.
Zona Uno:
SPORTIVO UNIÓN DE ORDOÑEZ VS. UNIÓN DE MORRISÓN
HURACÁN DE MORRISÓN VS. TALLERES DE BALLESTEROS
TALLERES DE BELL VILLE VS. DEFENSORES DE JUVENTUD DE JUSTINIANO POSSE
Libre: RÍVER PLATE DE BELL VILLE.
Zona Dos:
SAN MARTÍN DE MARCOS JUÁREZ VS. TIRO FEDERAL
Trasmitimos por la Red Panorama desde las 16:15 horas con los relatos de Guillermo Gilli, comentarios Víctor Hugo Alarcón. Móvil: Facundo Blardone Locución Comercial: Víctor Hugo Ainardi, Operador: Diego Gilli Central Informativa: Marcelo Macerata.
VILLA ARGENTINA VS. CENTRO DEPORTIVO ROCA
FIRPO DE SAN MARCOS SUD VS. DEFENSORES DE SAN ANTONIO DE LITÍN
Libre: PROGRESO DE NOETINGER.